Temperatures have been rising across the Channel Islands this week and we are set for a scorcher in Jersey at the Battle of Flowers on Thursday.

We could see a potential record temperature for the event - with a high of 31℃.

The current record is 28.1℃ set on two occasions: 12 August 1909 and 10 August 1995.

A high of 31℃ would be above average for this time of year and with that rise in day-on-day heating, it means we are likely to experience warmer nights for the rest of the week.

We could see a Tropical night overnight on Friday into Saturday where the mercury doesn't drop below 20℃.

The high temperatures will not end with the Battle of Flowers in Jersey.

We are set to see them peak on Saturday with a high of 33℃ before the chance of the odd shower on Sunday which could be thundery at times.