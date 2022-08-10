Advice has been published about how to stay safe in the hot weather, as temperatures are set to reach 33 degrees.

Jersey recorded its highest temperature of 37.9 degrees during July's heatwave.

Extreme heat can cause heat exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration. Older people and children are particularly at risk.

Some simple steps everyone can take to stay safe in the hot weather include:

Shut windows, shades, blinds, or curtains to keep your rooms as cool as possible.

Don't stay in the sun for long periods and avoid the hottest part of the day, which could be later in the afternoon.

Wear sunscreen and hats when outside. Have cool baths or showers.

Drink plenty of water and wear loose, cool clothing. Avoid tea, coffee, and alcohol.

Help those who are likely to struggle in the heat . Ensure that babies, young children, and pets are not locked into vehicles.

The conditions come as Jersey marks the 120th Battle of Flowers. With many heading out for the celebrations, it is important to know how to spot someone who may be suffering from a heat-related illness.

Some symptoms include heat cramps, small rashes and hot, dry skin. People can also feel dizzy, disorientated or exhausted.

Emergency Services are on hand to help those who fall ill, although islanders are asked to only call for an ambulance in a real emergency.

Drinking water and wearing loose, cool clothing can help people stay safe in the hot weather. Credit: PA Images

Fire-related accidents have also been on the rise recently. By adhering to the following guidance, islanders can minimise this risk:

Don't make opens fire in the countryside.

Only use barbecues in a safe area, away from gorse and heathland.

Never leave a fire or barbecue unattended and throw any ashes away carefully.

Have a bucket of water or sand near your barbecue for emergencies.

Don't use a bonfire to get rid of garden rubbish.

Don’t leave bottles or glass in the countryside (sunlight on glass can start fires).

Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said: "It is vital that islanders, especially those at risk, take these necessary precautions over the week as we are expecting temperatures to rise and to ensure a safe Battle Day.

"I encourage everyone to look out for those that are vulnerable to extreme heat and less able to look after themselves."