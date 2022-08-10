A special Pride of Jersey award has been created in memory of ITV journalist Gary Burgess.

Gary died on New Year's Day after a long-documented journey with cancer.

His honesty during challenging times, including his own terminal diagnosis, led to the social media campaign '#BeMoreBurgess' as the community showed their support.

Gary was honoured at last year's Pride of Jersey ceremony with the Community Champion of the Year Award, in recognition of his journalistic work throughout the Covid pandemic.

The new annual Gary Burgess Award for Community Leadership will be given to an inspirational person who has selflessly stepped up to support islanders and bring people together.

The recipient will be chosen by Gary's friends and media colleagues before being announced on awards night in mid-September.

Gary was named Community Champion of the Year at the 2021 Pride of Jersey Awards. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey Evening Post's Editor Andy Sibcy said: "I discussed the award with Gary in autumn last year after he was crowned Community Champion at the 2021 Pride of Jersey awards, the climax of a very emotional awards-night ceremony.

"Gary helped me come up with the criteria for the award and loved the idea that others would be recognised for the work they did for the community."

Karen Rankine, Head of News and Programmes at ITV Channel Television, added: "Gary was such a champion of people, in every community that he was part of throughout his life.

"It is wonderful to be able to recognise others who are also champions within our community with this very special award in Gary's name."