The Jersey Football Association has been recognised for its excellence in the safeguarding of children and adults in sport.

Following an inspection in July, the NSPCC praised the Association for its "exemplary" safeguarding practice and "willingness to further progress safeguarding in all areas of the business".

Representatives from the NSPCC visited Jersey to review how well the Association deals with safeguarding concerns, as well as to assess its standards in four areas:

Leadership

Listening to young people

Dealing with disciplinary

Compliance

Assessors found areas of safeguarding practice that were exemplary and said that all the specific criteria were fully evidenced.

David Kennedy, Jersey FA CEO and Senior Safeguarding Lead, says: “We have embedded safeguarding into our everyday practices at the Jersey FA and it is great to see that recognised within the report.

"Huge credit should go to the Club Welfare Officers who are responsible for overseeing safeguarding across our network of clubs, whilst our strong partnership working with agencies such as the Jersey Safeguarding Partnership Board also provide us a level of confidence in the event a concern is brought to us.”

Sarah Elliot, Pan-Island Independent Chair of Safeguarding Partnership Board, says: “I would like to congratulate the Jersey Football Association on fully meeting safeguarding standards across the range of work they do with children and young people in Jersey.

"It is commendable that they have worked so hard to embed safeguarding so that families can feel confident that their children are safe when taking part in sport through the JFA.”