Man assaulted outside Guernsey restaurant

Guernsey Police are investigating after a man assaulted another man outside Red on North Esplanade, St Peter Port.

The incident, which took place between 2am and 2:15am on Saturday (23 July), involved the use of racial slurs.

The suspect is described as a white man with short brown curly hair and is around 5'10" tall.

He was wearing a black polo shirt and black trousers when the incident took place.

A small crowd had gathered in the area at the time that the assault happened.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 01481 222222.