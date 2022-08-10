New campaign against drink-driving launches in Guernsey

A new campaign encouraging people to take a bus, taxi or a lift after drinking has been launched by the Health Improvement Commission in Guernsey.

The drink drive campaign is fronted by the slogan “Be More Clive, Don’t Drink and Drive” which can be found on posters across the island.

Many of these posters are displayed on the back of vehicles, and some can also be found at the KGV all-weather pitch.

Pubs, restaurants and nightclubs in Guernsey are also supporting the campaign, with many displaying posters and using Clive coasters to spread the message.

The Health Improvement Commission, alongside Two Degrees North who created the cartoon, aim to promote the serious message in a colourful way to get more people thinking about the dangers of drink-driving.

There are also plans to launch a Christmas campaign, following similar campaigns by the Guernsey Police.

Andrea Nightingale, the Health Improvement Commission's Substance Use Lead says seeing the support from companies and people across Guernsey "makes us proud to be part of such a caring community.”

"We’re also very impressed with Two Degrees North’s creativity and understanding of our message."

Chris Griffiths, the company's Creative Director, says: "The overall message we wanted to convey is an incredibly positive one; empowering people to make good choices when they decide to have a few drinks.

"The character of Clive that we based the campaign around really represents all of our good consciences.

"If we can all ‘Be more Clive’ then we can all enjoy a safe summer on the roads.”