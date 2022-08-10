Plans put forward for quarrying at Guernsey's Chouet headland

Plans for a new quarry at Chouet headland in Guernsey have been submitted by developers.

They say it will replace the site at Les Vardes which currently supplies the island's construction industry but is expected to run out of accessible material in mid-2023.

Supporters like the Guernsey Construction Forum agree this new quarry is necessary as the other one reaches the end of its working life, and add that importing goods is unsustainable.

If approved, the proposals could release more than four million tonnes of granite.

However, local residents argue the development will damage the environment, cause noise pollution and create more traffic from trucks going to and from the site.

Last October Guernsey States members overwhelmingly backed a new quarry at Chouet by 27 votes to nine.

Representations for these proposals must be made to the planning department by Wednesday 17 August.