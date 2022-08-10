Rehabilitation services return to Samarès Ward

Samarès Ward at Overdale Hospital has re-opened to patients.

Jersey's 28-bed dedicated patient rehabilitation unit was closed in 2020 and moved into the smaller Plemont Ward within the General Hospital.

The ex-Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf, said it was partly because of patient demand, but also to accommodate patients with Covid-19.

That decision led to widespread criticism of the quality of the facilities and the standard of care being delivered at Plemont Ward, but Health officials insisted the experience for patients hadn't been compromised.

The previous States Assembly unanimously voted in January to re-open Samarès Ward for patients who have suffered a stroke or other serious injury.

It will remain open until the Overdale site is cleared to make way for Jersey's £805 million new hospital.

Samarès Ward was previously due to re-open last month, but the Health Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson, said it has been delayed because of recruitment issues:

"I would like to update the public that there will be a slight delay to the re-opening of the Rehabilitation Unit at Overdale to allow time to finalise staffing arrangements.

"I have instructed officers that the ward must be re-opened by 10 August."

Deputy Wilson is due to visit the re-opened rehabilitation unit today.