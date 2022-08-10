Rescued 'toad' turns out to be missing lizard

Staff at the GSPCA responding to reports of a toad in distress were surprised when they were greeted by a large black lizard instead.

The chuckwalla had been missing from its home for six weeks.

It was taken to the Animals Shelter and was put in a specialist tank, called a vivarium.

The lizard's owner eventually came forward to be reunited with their missing pet.

GSPCA Manager, Steve Byrne, says the lizard "hadn’t travelled very far and thankfully with the weather we have had it is very similar to what it would live within the wild in Mexico and south-west America.

“If ever your pet goes missing please do get in touch and we have an online page with helpful information."