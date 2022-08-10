Play Brightcove video

Permits that allow islanders to park on the beach at St Brelade's Bay have been criticised by a local business.

There is currently no cap on the number of people who can apply for them, as long as the person is moving a vessel to and from the beach.

In the whole of 2017, 229 permits were issued. There were another 386 issued in 2020, and 371 in 2021.

Max Linney works for SunnySide Deckchairs in the bay. He says: "It's just carnage on a busy day. There's no one keeping any kind of pattern so there are people parked in any space and you're having to drive around in these blind spots and children are running out.

"I think we really need to think about people getting in a line or for it to be a bit more monitored with the permits because it feels like potentially someone could get quite badly hurt."

There are also concerns about proper access to the slipway for emergency vehicles and pollution.

St Brelade Deputy, Moz Scott, says something has to change: "It is just actually getting impossible to police. Frankly, there isn't really anything to stop them from just parking something on the beach because they have a vessel. I do believe we do need to look at the conditions on which these permits are issued as well."