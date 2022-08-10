Jersey's Battle of Flowers is returning to the island this week after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event will see floral exhibits up to 45 feet long travel along Victoria Avenue accompanied by musicians, dancers, and marching bands.

But where did it all begin and how has it evolved over the years? Here's ITV Channel TV's brief history...

Credit: British Pathé

1902

On 9 August, a 'one-off' celebration took place on Victoria Avenue to mark the Royal Coronation of King Edward VII. In the early days, floats were usually horse-drawn and flowers were torn off at the end, giving the event its name.

1928

After being interrupted by the First World War, Battle was revived by the Chamber of Commerce and took place at Springfield. It was held there until 1938 when the German Occupation put a stop to it.

1939

The event was abandoned due to threat of the Second World War.

Credit: PA Images

1951

It made a comeback on Victoria Avenue, after a group of local businessmen decided that it would provide a much-needed focus for the community and boost tourism. One float was 51 feet high!

1952

This Battle was special because not only did it help celebrate the accession of Queen Elizabeth II, but it was also the 50th anniversary of the event. It was watched by more than 40,000 spectators and included more than 100 entries.

1953

The first Miss Battle of Flowers was chosen to participate. The first male star was introduced a year later.

Credit: PA Images

1964

The actual 'battle' element was stopped because of violence after floats were destroyed.

1969

The largest ever crowd turned out for Battle - more than 60,000 people.

1972

Some floats were up to 70 feet long (the maximum length now is 45 feet).

Credit: PA Images

1989

The night parade makes its debut, meaning floats were kept intact after the parade.

2020/2021

The outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent restrictions cause its first cancellations since 1951.

2022

Battle of Flowers returns for its 120th year after a two-year hiatus.