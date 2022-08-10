Advice for those who want to have a vibrant and colorful garden without using too much water has been published by Jersey Water.

It recommends that we become more aware of our water consumption while the weather is hot and dry. This is especially the case in your garden.

Some ways to be water-efficient in your garden include:

Watering it in the early morning or evening when the weather is cooler.

Collecting rainwater in a water butt.

If possible, growing hedges and trees in your garden as they naturally shade your plants.

Using a watering can instead of a hosepipe, and water-storing granules in plant pots and tubs.

Water your garden in the early morning or evening when the weather is cooler. Credit: Jersey Water

Jersey Water also has a free water-saving app available, as well as some advice on its website.

It says it's important to save money in your home where you can, including only using what you need when filling the kettle and taking a shower instead of a bath.

Other ways people can save water at home include:

Fixing leaking taps as soon as possible.

Waiting until you have a full load before using the dishwasher or washing machine.

Not leaving the tap running when brushing your teeth.

Using leftover water from washing vegetables to water plants.

Don't leave the tap running when brushing your teeth. Credit: Jersey Water

Reducing water consumption not only supports the island but it also saves businesses money and helps them operate more efficiently.

By following the guidance below, water wastage can be limited at work:

Monitoring how much water you are using on the meter.

Filling a jug of water and keep it in the fridge instead of leaving the tap running to get cool.

Not leaving the tap running while you wash your hands.

If your office has a dual flush installed, using the shorter flush whenever possible.