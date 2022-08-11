Girl taken to hospital after motorbike crash in St Helier

A girl had to be taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorbike on Thursday afternoon.

Jersey Police are appealing for information after the incident which is believed to have happened on the Parade, outside the Bollywood Bytes restaurant, at around 3pm.

Officers say a young female was taken to hospital, but the extent of her injuries is 'currently unknown'.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from around the time of the collision to contact them on 01534 612612.