A review into the dispute between the RNLI and the St Helier Lifeboat crew in 2017 has concluded Jersey's government should have done more to stop the St Helier crew from walking out.

All the crew resigned following the sacking of their Coxwain in April that year, leaving St Helier without lifeboat cover.

Ports of Jersey called on Guernsey's harbourmaster to carry out a review of what went wrong, which blasted "a toxic culture, without significant oversight" at the station.

However, a second report into the fallout - costing £32,000 - was commissioned by the former Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré.

He explained why he ordered a second investigation into the incident:

"I commissioned this report in order to inform the Government on any lessons to be learned for the future, regarding this issue or for similar situations in the future that might arise. Whilst the background to this report is therefore the provision of maritime search and rescue, its subject matter is one solely focused on governance and the role played by those in positions of authority.

"It is a report commissioned by the Chief Minister in response to undertakings that were previously given publicly. Given that as an individual I know and encounter many views on thethe subject matter, I have not expressed a view and we have endeavoured to keep the process as objective and arms length as possible.

"What I will note is that some parties have raised the concern that the author of the report does not have any knowledge of the subject matter. That is the whole point. The issue at hand is not about the sea. It is about governance."

Former Chief Minister John Le Fondré commissioned the £32,000 report Credit: ITV Channel TV

His successor, Deputy Kristina Moore, said the report is being published in the interest of transparency, and taking the issue further 'would not be a proportionate use of taxpayers' money':

“This review was commissioned by my predecessor and, in the interests of transparency and accountability, I am now publishing it."

The latest report by Sir David Calvert-Smith QC said tensions between the crew and RNLI had been apparent long before they walked out, and Ministers could have stepped in to help prevent a complete relationship breakdown.

Sir David also criticised the way the Ports of Jersey is run saying it should not be allowed to operate behind closed doors and without proper accountability.

St Helier Lifeboat Station was temporarily closed and the vehicles taken back to the UK during the dispute Credit: ITV Channel TV

Ports of Jersey says it took issue with the report and decided against participating in the process to avoid 'undermining the hard work and dedication of those who have helped develop a search and rescue framework the island can be proud of':

"We have serious concerns about the objectivity, accuracy and validity of this preliminary report and the process followed in compiling it. It relies on the views of a minority of partial individuals and does not provide a full and verified picture of the breakdown in relations between the RNLI and the St Helier Lifeboat crew.

"The report’s author did not approach Ports of Jersey until the preliminary report was produced but instead invited the Harbour Master and another Ports of Jersey staff member to participate in their personal capacities. After receiving no response to questions about the process and how the information would be handled, both were advised not to participate."