The average property in Guernsey is now 25% more expensive than in 2020, new data has revealed.

Government figures show the average home is now sold for nearly £600,000. During the same period in 2020, it was less than £490,000.

While a three-bedroom house would have cost around £500,000 in 2012, it will now set you back almost £700,000 - a near 40% increase in ten years.

There has even been an 18.5% increase in the price of properties sold since the first quarter of the year.

But it's not just buyers that are seeing prices soar - the average rental is now £1,817 per month compared to £1,376 in 2020.

For a one-bedroom flat, it's £1,500 a month. In 2012, it was less than £1,000.