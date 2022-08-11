Guernsey house prices up 25% compared to 2020 - with the average home now £600,000
The average property in Guernsey is now 25% more expensive than in 2020, new data has revealed.
Government figures show the average home is now sold for nearly £600,000. During the same period in 2020, it was less than £490,000.
While a three-bedroom house would have cost around £500,000 in 2012, it will now set you back almost £700,000 - a near 40% increase in ten years.
There has even been an 18.5% increase in the price of properties sold since the first quarter of the year.
But it's not just buyers that are seeing prices soar - the average rental is now £1,817 per month compared to £1,376 in 2020.
For a one-bedroom flat, it's £1,500 a month. In 2012, it was less than £1,000.