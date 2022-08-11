Hundreds of items from Jersey's Nightingale Hospital donated to care homes

More than 300 items from Jersey's defunct Nightingale Hospital are being donated for free to local care services.

A Freedom of Information request by ITV News shows the breakdown of equipment from beds and drug trolleys to cabinets and desks.

The equipment is being given to care services in Jersey. Credit: Jersey Government / ITV News Freedom of Information request

St Ewolds Care Home in St Helier will receive the most with 179 pieces listed, including 50 side tables and 45 chairs for patients.

Other beneficiaries include Cheshire Homes, Les Amis and Figtree House.

The number of items given to each care service in Jersey. Credit: Jersey Government / ITV News Freedom of Information request

It is hoped the items will support care in the community and keep beds at the General Hospital free for other patients.

Some of the equipment has already been given away and the rest is expected to be delivered by September.

200 oxygen concentrators were also donated to Ukraine's government in March.

A few pieces have been kept by the government in case of any future pandemic.