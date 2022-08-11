Jersey's Chief Minister promises more affordable homes and higher wages

Jersey looks set to raise its minimum wage and create more affordable homes as part of a raft of measures promised by the island's Chief Minister.

Deputy Kristina Moore outlined the pledges in a series of letters to her Council of Ministers, congratulating each member of her top table on their new role and laying out a list of expectations.

Key documents such as the Government Plan will be produced in October with many of these issues expected to dominate. They include:

Speeding up the move towards a living wage by lifting the minimum salary to £10 per hour. It currently stands at £9.22.

Repurposing empty government properties as part of a response to the housing crisis and increasing the number of affordable homes to help people see a future in Jersey.

Measures to help renters and young people who want to get on the property ladder, including a deposit loan initiative, some stamp duty breaks and rent-to-buy schemes.

An immediate review of the existing hospital project to look at the options for delivering it affordably.

Reviewing the Jersey Care Model to make sure it is fit for purpose.

In the letters Deputy Moore explained: "The public has demonstrated its desire for change, and an expectation for this to be done with integrity to rebuild public trust.

"Our island expects a professional government based on strategic thinking and clear communication, which we can deliver."