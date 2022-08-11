Skip to content

'Let Battle Commence': Jersey Battle of Flowers in pictures

The Battle of Flowers is back for the first time since 2019. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Battle of Flowers is back! Here are some snapshots live from the celebrations...

The Optimists Club's float 'When Movies Were Movies'. Credit: ITV Channel TV
This year marks the 120th birthday of Battle. Credit: ITV Channel TV
Sunny and spooky. Credit: ITV Channel TV
A busy stadium filled with colour. Credit: ITV Channel TV
St Lawrence Juniors float 'Madhatter's Tea Party'. Credit: ITV Channel TV
Still smiling in the sweltering heat. Credit: ITV Channel TV
I bet the weather's even warmer up there! Credit: ITV Channel TV
We're all over the moon that Battle is back. Credit: ITV Channel TV
It seems to be going down well! Credit: ITV Channel TV
Parish of Trinity Juniors float 'Poppins'. Credit: ITV Channel TV
Let's give them pumpkin to talk about. Credit: ITV Channel TV
Celebrations with a sprinkling of confetti. Credit: ITV Channel TV
Just some of the amazing costumes featured this year. Credit: ITV Channel TV
This one's sure to make the crowds rawr! Credit: ITV Channel TV
The Optimists Club Juniors 'Singin' In The Rain'. Credit: ITV Channel TV
Smiles all round. Credit: ITV Channel TV
St Lawrence's float, 'Battle of Flours'. Credit: ITV Channel TV
Grouville's float 'Ghost Train'. Credit: ITV Channel TV
Hands up if you love Battle. Credit: ITV Channel TV
St Saviour's float 'Huang Long'. Credit: ITV Channel TV
May the flowers be with you... Credit: ITV Channel TV
The Dolphin Marching Band performing for the crowd ahead of the parade. Credit: ITV Channel TV
Ready to perform! Credit: ITV Channel TV
The Battle Bee buzzing along Victoria Avenue. Credit: ITV Channel TV