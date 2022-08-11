Skip to content
'Let Battle Commence': Jersey Battle of Flowers in pictures
Channel
Entertainment
Jersey
Battle of Flowers
Thursday 11 August 2022, 3:48pm
The Battle of Flowers is back for the first time since 2019.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
The
Battle of Flowers
is back! Here are some snapshots live from the celebrations...
The Optimists Club's float 'When Movies Were Movies'.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
This year marks the 120th birthday of Battle.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
Sunny and spooky.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
A busy stadium filled with colour.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
St Lawrence Juniors float 'Madhatter's Tea Party'.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
Still smiling in the sweltering heat.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
I bet the weather's even warmer up there!
Credit: ITV Channel TV
We're all over the moon that Battle is back.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
It seems to be going down well!
Credit: ITV Channel TV
Parish of Trinity Juniors float 'Poppins'.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
Let's give them pumpkin to talk about.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
Celebrations with a sprinkling of confetti.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
Just some of the amazing costumes featured this year.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
This one's sure to make the crowds rawr!
Credit: ITV Channel TV
The Optimists Club Juniors 'Singin' In The Rain'.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
Smiles all round.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
St Lawrence's float, 'Battle of Flours'.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
Grouville's float 'Ghost Train'.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
Hands up if you love Battle.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
St Saviour's float 'Huang Long'.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
May the flowers be with you...
Credit: ITV Channel TV
The Dolphin Marching Band performing for the crowd ahead of the parade.
Credit: ITV Channel TV
Ready to perform!
Credit: ITV Channel TV
The Battle Bee buzzing along Victoria Avenue.
Credit: ITV Channel TV