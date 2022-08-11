'Let Battle Commence': Jersey Battle of Flowers in pictures

The Battle of Flowers is back! Here are some snapshots live from the celebrations...

The Optimists Club's float 'When Movies Were Movies'. Credit: ITV Channel TV

This year marks the 120th birthday of Battle. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Sunny and spooky. Credit: ITV Channel TV

A busy stadium filled with colour. Credit: ITV Channel TV

St Lawrence Juniors float 'Madhatter's Tea Party'. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Still smiling in the sweltering heat. Credit: ITV Channel TV

I bet the weather's even warmer up there! Credit: ITV Channel TV

We're all over the moon that Battle is back. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It seems to be going down well! Credit: ITV Channel TV

Parish of Trinity Juniors float 'Poppins'. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Let's give them pumpkin to talk about. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Celebrations with a sprinkling of confetti. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Just some of the amazing costumes featured this year. Credit: ITV Channel TV

This one's sure to make the crowds rawr! Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Optimists Club Juniors 'Singin' In The Rain'. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Smiles all round. Credit: ITV Channel TV

St Lawrence's float, 'Battle of Flours'. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Grouville's float 'Ghost Train'. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Hands up if you love Battle. Credit: ITV Channel TV

St Saviour's float 'Huang Long'. Credit: ITV Channel TV

May the flowers be with you... Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Dolphin Marching Band performing for the crowd ahead of the parade. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Ready to perform! Credit: ITV Channel TV