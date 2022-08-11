Optimists Club wins Prix d'Honneur at 2022 Battle of Flowers

Play Brightcove video

The Optimists Club has taken home the top prize at this year's Jersey Battle of Flowers.

Their float, called 'When Movies Were Movies' won the prestigious Prix d'Honneur.

It's the eighth time the group has scooped the award in the last decade.

Thousands of people packed into the Victoria Avenue arena on Thursday afternoon to see the floats on display.

The popular parade hasn't taken place since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can watch the highlights of the 2022 Battle of Flowers tonight on ITV Channel at 6pm.