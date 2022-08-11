Record-breaking temperature for Jersey's Battle of Flowers

As excitement builds for the Jersey Battle of Flowers, we have already broken the previous record temperature of 28.1°C set in 1909 and matched in 1995.

The mercury is rising and we could see a high of 32°C today and tomorrow - not to mention some uncomfortable sleeping conditions tonight with temperatures not dropping below the late teens, so a warm night tomorrow for the moonlight parade.

The heat is set to reach a peak on Saturday with a potential maximum of 33°C before low pressure and humidity build on Sunday with the chance of the odd shower which could be thundery at times.