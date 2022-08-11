Tregaskis jailed for life for historic Jersey murder and attempted murder

A man found guilty of an historic murder and attempted murder in Jersey has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.

53-year-old Rickie Tregaskis was convicted of the murder of Barbara Griffin and the stabbing of her aunt Emma Anton more than 30 years ago.

The attacks happened at the Le Geyt flats back in 1990. Tregaskis was originally tried the following year but was acquitted.

Barbara Griffin's injuries proved to be fatal but Emma Anton survived the attack Credit: States of Jersey Police

An eight-day retrial took place in 2022 after new evidence emerged, and the Royal Court jury found him guilty by a majority verdict.

During the trial, the court heard how Tregaskis had entered the home of Barbara Griffin on 22 August 1990 where her elderly aunt Emma Anton was also staying while visiting the island.

Emma was stabbed several times in her bed, and her niece was fatally injured when she went to help her.

Over the course of the trial, four independent witnesses came forward who testified that Tregaskis had confessed to both crimes.

He will have to serve a minimum of at least 20 years in prison before he becomes eligible for release, serving a concurrent 15-year sentence for attempted murder.

Lee Turner, the Senior Investigating Officer for the Jersey Police says he hopes today's sentence will go some way to helping Barbara and Emma's families feel justice has been served:

“Over the years that this investigation took place, Barbara and Emma’s families have demonstrated patience, understanding and support to the police for which I’m extremely grateful, and I’m pleased that today’s sentence may help to begin their own healing process.

“I’d like to personally express my sincere gratitude to the witnesses who testified recently, for their courage in supporting the investigation and for facing the ordeal of giving evidence in court, and to the invaluable input and support of my colleague Clyde Till who has worked alongside me throughout the entirety of this re-investigation, and without whom this outcome may very well have been different.

"I also want to express recognition and gratitude to the original investigation team in 1990 who worked so hard to try and get justice for Barbara and Emma, and whose efforts provided a solid platform on which this re-investigation could build and develop, some of those officers sadly no longer being with us to see this conclusion.”