Voluntary bonfire ban proposed in Guernsey

People in Guernsey have been asked to take part in a voluntary bonfire ban by the island's Chief Fire Officer.

The fire service has already dealt with more than double the number of wildfires that it usually would during the summer. The authorities in Alderney and Sark have also had to tackle potentially serious fires.

In total, there have been 37 fires in the open compared to 17 in 2021. Three of the those were started by disposable barbecues, while five were triggered by bonfires.

Guernsey's Beach Code allows beach barbecues to be lit between 5pm and midnight on the island's north and west coast, excluding the Richmond end of Vazon. Controlled fires are also allowed below the hightide mark, and at least 4m away from vegetation.

The dry conditions mean the possibility of a fire is more likely. Credit: Guernsey Fire & Rescue Service

Jon Le Page, Chief Fire Officer, said: “My message today is simple. I’d ask that people please avoid using disposable barbeques or lighting bonfires when it is this hot and dry.

“Guernsey, and the rest of the Bailiwick, is right now as dry as a tinder box, and it only takes one person acting irresponsibly to start a fire that causes very serious damage.

"We want people to be able to enjoy the summer, as they no doubt will have been in the year to date, but we also want people to keep our islands safe. It only takes one careless bonfire, one badly placed BBQ, or one discarded cigarette butt, and a 999 call that comes a bit too late.

"Even if a fire is started and then put out on private property, when it is this hot, we have known them to smoulder under the ground and reignite somewhere nearby."