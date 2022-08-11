Young islanders wanted to represent Jersey at Commonwealth Youth Parliament

Jersey's States Assembly is looking for two young people to represent the island at the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Trinidad and Tobago.

This year's event will be the 11th to take place.

It's on between 20-24 November, offering those who attend the chance to network with other delegates from around the Commonwealth.

They will also take part in parliamentary procedures as party members or independent politicians, debate controversial issues and gain some media training in a 'mock' media conference.

Last year's Youth Parliament was held virtually, but this year successful applicants will attend the Parliament in person. The cost of travel to Trinidad and Tobago will be covered by the States.

Young islanders wishing to apply should:

be aged between 18-29 at the time of the event

be confident and articulate enough to take an active role in the Parliament

have a keen interest in the Commonwealth and political affairs

possess potential leadership qualities, such as an ability to effect change

Hopeful attendees are encouraged to send their CVs and cover letter to Molly Jehan, Education Manager at the States Greffe.

The deadline for applications is Thursday 2 September and interviews will take place the week beginning 12 September.

Deputy Carolyn Labey, Chair of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Jersey, says: “If you’re interested in politics, are aged 18-29, have a keen commitment to our local community and a desire to develop your career, we welcome your application to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Whether you aspire to become a politician or not, we are looking for two confident and articulate individuals who take pride in their Island and want to play an active role in the Youth Parliament while representing Jersey on a global stage.

"The two successful candidates will have the opportunity to develop international contacts with future and current politicians from around the Commonwealth.”