85-year-old Guernsey woman planning own cancer research fundraisers

A woman from Guernsey who raises money for breast cancer charities and the Princess Elizabeth Hospital's treatment unit says she is frustrated at the lack of community fundraising on the island.

Lots of fundraising events were put on hold by the pandemic and the Bulstrode Oncology Unit has struggled to get the support it needs. 85-year-old Anne Hutchins wants her event to inspire other islanders to support local charities.

She saw an advert from the Bulstrode Oncology Unit asking people to organise fundraising activities on its behalf, later finding out that no one had taken up the offer and home fundraising had stopped since the pandemic.

Anne has organised a fundraising afternoon including a silent auction of a valuable print from local artist Peter Le Vasseur, a raffle and a quiz.

She hopes that her efforts will inspire others to do the same and fundraise for a local charity.

Anne says: "Even if you've got just four friends and they donate a small amount of money it can make the difference."

Anne lost her husband, father and brother to cancer and currently has three friends all undergoing treatment. She says: "I believe that cancer of any kind really needs fundraising.

"I saw this in the paper and the idea was mulled over and then one morning I woke up and decided to do it.

"This is important to me as I think cancer is something that will have a treatment one day and even just a small amount of fundraising can help."