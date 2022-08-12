Alderney suspends barbecue licences

Alderney's government has said it will stop issuing barbecue licences to minimise the risk of fires breaking out.

The permits are required in order to have a public barbecue in the island. Islanders are also being asked to join a voluntary bonfire ban.

The bailiwick has already dealt with a number of potentially dangerous fires this summer. This has prompted retailers in the Channel Islands to remove barbecues for sale.

Chief Fire Officer of Alderney, Mark Gaudion, said: “We’re asking residents and visitors to co-operate because with everywhere so dry just one person acting irresponsibly can start a fire that could quickly spread and cause serious damage to the Island and wildlife.

“A careless bonfire or barbecue, even a discarded cigarette, is all it takes and once such dry vegetation is alight it could easily turn into a wildfire. As an example, the recent gorse fire at Fort Tourgis was not easy to extinguish and reignited even after our attendance and regular damping down.

“Even a fire started on private property can smoulder underground after it has been extinguished, then reignite somewhere nearby.”