Beach-goers urged to watch out for poisonous weever fish

Anyone taking a trip to Guernsey's beaches is being urged to take care as weever fish may be hiding in the water.

It's after 11 people were stung by the poisonous fish on a beach in Wales on Thursday (11 August).

The tiny fish are well-camouflaged and almost impossible to spot - but their poisonous dorsal spines can cause excruciating pain if stepped on.

They are found along the shoreline, particularly at low tide, and are only eight centimetres long.

Wearing beach shoes is a great way to minimise the impact of stepping on a weever fish.

If a sting is treated quickly, the venom can be drawn out by hot water and white vinegar.

Paracetamol and antihistamines can also help take the pain away and get those who have been stung back on their feet quickly.

If the reaction looks serious, however, people are advised to seek medical help.