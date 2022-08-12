Disposable barbecues removed from sale

The Channel Islands Co-op have removed all barbecues from sale as a "precautionary measure" due to high temperatures across the islands.

The retailer's CEO, Mark Cox, says: "As a precautionary measure we are removing from sale all disposable barbecues until further notice.

"Safety is our highest priority and we have made this decision due to the hot and dry weather and the potential detrimental impact of any fire on the environment and local wildlife.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and listen to member feedback."

M&S have also confirmed they're taking disposable barbecues off the shelves in Jersey, and Waitrose say they are being "phased out" across the islands.