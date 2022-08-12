Homeowners fight wildfire with hosepipes to protect their homes

Homeowners became fire fighters last night, after a wildfire in Jersey came dangerously close to their properties. Emergency services were called to the St Ouen blaze at around 8pm last night. When they arrived, a kilometre squared of vegetation was alight and those that live nearby were using their hosepipes to stop it spreading.

Fire fighters got the fire under control and remained on the scene, damping down the ground until 10:30pm.

In a post on social media, Jersey Fire & Rescue reminded islanders that "this sustained period of dry weather means the likelihood of an open land fire is dramatically increased. The lighting of fires should be avoided and always consider the possibility of the fire spreading."

It is the same warning issued earlier this week after conditions already led to a number of fire-related incidents. On Sunday, tinder-dry gorse caught alight and scorched a 450m² area in St Brelade.