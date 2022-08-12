The owner of Guernsey Bubbles has broken the world record for the largest bubble net.

Chloe Ferguson made the world record attempt in May in front of a crowd at the events field at Rocquaine.

Now, it has been confirmed that her attempt has been successful and she is the world record holder for the biggest bubble net.

She hand-made the bubble net in her own home, using several days to create the 28.4 square metre net. The net is almost double the size of the one used for the previous world record.

She said: "I didn't actually have an aim, I didn't do the maths. I just said I am going to make a net as big as my kitchen-living room area and it ended up at this size."

On finding out she broke the record, she said: "I get a little notification on my phone, an email from Guinness World Records and I was like 'oh...'

"I was shaking like a leaf and then I open it and a little woo hoo. I tell my son, 'I've just won a Guinness World Record' and he goes 'so?'"