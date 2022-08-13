Moonlight Parade gets Jersey glowing

Jersey's famous Battle of Flowers floats returned to the streets of St Helier last night (12 August) for the second time this week.

Covered with more than a million blooms and thousands of illuminations, the colourful creations wowed visitors and residents in the Moonlight Parade.

Thursday's daytime Battle Parade was the hottest on record, with temperatures peaking at 31.9 °C.

The winning floats at the Moonlight Parade were:

Carnival Atmosphere: Parish of St Clement with 'C'est Magique'

Best Illuminated Float: Parish of St Saviour with 'Huang Long'

The winning under 25ft floats at the Moonlight Parade were:

Junior Carnival Atmosphere: Parish of St Peter Juniors with 'May the Flowers be with you'

Junior Best Illuminated Float: Parish of St Peter Juniors with 'May the Flowers be with you'

Meanwhile The Optimists Club took home Thursday's top prize at this year's Jersey Battle of Flowers. Their float, called 'When Movies Were Movies' won the prestigious Prix d'Honneur.

They also won the Spectators Award, voted for by the public.