71-year-old breaks round-island-swim record in Jersey

Video credit: Lou Wagstaffe

A 71-year-old woman has become the oldest person to swim around Jersey.

Chris Pitman left Elizabeth Castle at 5:56am on Saturday 13 August and completed her swim in 11 hours and 32 minutes.

Chris says it will be her last solo swim and described her record as "the icing on the cake".

"I thought it would be a very nice one to finish on. The people are lovely over here [Jersey], so where else to do it. It was absolutely brilliant, it was really smooth. Couldn't have chosen a better day. It was superb."

Chris was brought up in Portsmouth where she did a lot of sea swimming as a child, but says it then "went by-the-by" and she took up other events and challenges.

At the age of 58 Chris decided to take on her childhood ambition and swim across the Channel, from Jersey to France.

Chris says swimming around Jersey is something she has always wanted to do.

"The preparation to actually do the swim for someone of my age has been a little bit more difficult than someone of a younger age, when I was doing things in my 60s it wasn't quite so much of a challenge.

"It's not just a solo swim, it's your crew, your friends, all the people that get up at some ridiculous hour in the morning to actually come and train with you. So I couldn't be where I am now without their help."

"You get such a big woosh, it was amazing to actually touch that wall at the end. It was superb, it was the end of a long hard year of training. It really was good."

"I'd like to say thank you to everyone that has helped me to get here, to get the record of the oldest person to swim around Jersey."

Chris is raising money for Rowans Hospice which is in the Borough of Havant, near where she was brought up.

Chris swam alongside Lionheart, piloted by Matthew Clarke, she was observed by Denise Richards, President of the Jersey Long Distance Swimming Club and crewed by Wendy Trehiou, Bekki Kingshott and Lou Wagstaffe as photographer.