Jersey woman thanks RNLI for saving her life

Michelle Walker says RNLI volunteers saved her life.

A woman from Jersey has thrown a one day festival to raise money and say thank you to the RNLI after volunteers saved her life.

Michelle Walker had a stroke on 15 August 2021 whilst with her partner, Wayne Evans, at the beach in St Ouen's Bay.

Michelle says she would not be here today if it wasn't for the RNLI volunteers who helped her.

The event was held at the Watersplash in St Ouen, where Michelle had the stroke and received help from the island's first responders.

To thank the RNLI Michelle Walker organised a BBQ, family friendly activities and live performances. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Michelle says when she was in recovery she gave those who helped her a box of chocolates and a card, but says it wasn't enough for all they did.

"I thought the RNLI saved lives at sea, but they don't, they save lives on land too. They helped with my recovery, from my brain aneurism and stroke that I had last year.

"They saved my life... so thank you RNLI."