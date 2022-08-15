The number of people needing financial support from a Jersey charity has doubled since January.

The Community Savings service helps islanders who are struggling to make ends meet by offering free budgeting advice, mentoring and emergency funding.

Their confidential assistance has seen a surge in demand as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

Soaring bills, rising interest rates and increasing rents are driving many more people to ask for help.

Elizabeth Langton from Community Savings Jersey explained: “Although 80% of our members are on some form of income support, we are seeing a real increase in requests from individuals and families with mortgages, jobs and previously manageable outgoings.

"These people are slipping through the cracks, having worked hard all their lives, they are now forced to ask for support."

Jersey's Community Foundation are working with local charities like Community Savings to give them emergency funding that they can pass directly onto the local people who need it most.

More information about the support Community Savings provides to residents can be found here.