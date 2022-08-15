Dry weather kills fish in Saumarez Park pond

A number of fish in Guernsey's Saumarez Park have died as dry weather has affected their habitat.

The recent hot spell evaporated some of the water, causing the fish to live in a smaller area. It has also led to an increase in algae, which has affected oxygen levels in the water.

People are being asked not to let their dogs enter the pond and are being encouraged not to feed the ducks in the area.

Last week, States’ Agriculture Countryside & Land Management Services (ACLMS) have delivered tankers of non-drinking water to refill the pond and alleviate the pressure on the remaining fish.

A local company has also offered to clean the pond for free, to improve conditions. This work is now underway and tankers of water will continue to keep levels suitably high.

Dan from D.W Lloyd Limited said: “When I saw the condition of the pond after being tagged in photos, I was shocked. My own children love the park and to see the fish dying is upsetting.

"The products are not harmful to fish, people, wildlife or livestock.

"We will also be using petrol pumps around the pond to help aerate the water, and this, along with the tankers of water being delivered, should improve the situation quickly.”

Jim Robinson, Director of Natural Environment was grateful as the work seems more complicated than first appeared. He said: "Disturbing the sediment at the bottom of the pond will make matters worse, but through using their specialist knowledge and experience, oxygen levels in the pond can be increased while avoiding disturbance of this sediment.

"Dead fish will also be collected and disposed of safely with the help of the States Veterinary Officers."