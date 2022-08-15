Large number of birds found dead after suspected bird flu outbreak on Jersey farm in St Peter
Poultry owners in Jersey are being asked to house their birds after a suspected bird flu outbreak on a Jersey farm in St Peter.
Samples have been sent to the UK for testing, but the clinical signs "strongly suggest bird flu."
Jersey's Director of Natural Environment, Willie Peggie, said: “While we await the findings, all poultry are required to be housed, if at all possible, as there needs to be clear separation from wild birds.
"There also needs to be a solid or impermeable roof overhead so that wild bird faeces cannot enter their housing or runs.
"Stringent biosecurity measures are required, including the use of DEFRA approved disinfectant baths for footwear at the entrance to flock units."
There have already been a number of confirmed cases of bird flu in Jersey and Guernsey this summer.
Bird flu is spread when an infected bird sheds the virus in its faeces, saliva, or mucus. Other birds then become infected by eating or inhaling the virus.
The UK Health Security Agency says it is primarily a disease of birds and advises that the risk to public health from bird flu is low.
Advice for bird-keepers to minimise the risk includes:
Reducing the contact of domestic birds with wild birds.
Removing any spilled feed, litter and standing water.
Placing foot dips at bird housing or run entrances.
Maintaining a cleaning and disinfecting routine for bird housing, cages, feed stores and pathways leading to and from bird areas.
Bird Flu: Your Questions Answered
What is bird flu?
What is bird flu?
Avian flu is highly infectious and mainly affects birds, although in very rare cases it can transfer to humans and other animals.
The virus is spread through bodily fluids such as saliva and droppings.
It is often passed on by wild birds that migrate from Europe during winter and can be very dangerous for poultry and domestic birds.
How is it spread?
How is it spread?
Birds can be infected with the avian influenza virus through contact with infected saliva, nasal secretions or faeces.
Wild birds including waterfowl are often more resistant to avian influenza than domestic birds and can carry and transmit the virus without showing evidence of disease.
Everyone, at all times but especially now, should take care to maintain good hygiene when feeding garden birds – regularly cleaning feeders outside with mild disinfectant, removing old bird-food, spacing-out feeders as much as possible and washing your hands.
What risk is there to humans?
What risk is there to humans?
There is a very low risk of humans catching bird flu.
It usually requires close and regular contact with an infected bird.
A man from South West England was infected in January 2022 but public health officials stressed the risk to the wider public remains very low.
More on the disease:
More on the disease:
Bird flu, or avian flu, is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds. In rare cases, it can affect humans.
There are lots of different strains of bird flu virus.
Most of them don't infect humans, but there are 4 strains that have caused concern in recent years:
H5N1 (since 1997)
H7N9 (since 2013)
H5N6 (since 2014)
H5N8 (since 2016)
It is strain H5N1 that is currently spreading in the UK