Poultry owners in Jersey are being asked to house their birds after a suspected bird flu outbreak on a Jersey farm in St Peter.

Samples have been sent to the UK for testing, but the clinical signs "strongly suggest bird flu."

Jersey's Director of Natural Environment, Willie Peggie, said: “While we await the findings, all poultry are required to be housed, if at all possible, as there needs to be clear separation from wild birds.

"There also needs to be a solid or impermeable roof overhead so that wild bird faeces cannot enter their housing or runs.

"Stringent biosecurity measures are required, including the use of DEFRA approved disinfectant baths for footwear at the entrance to flock units."

There have already been a number of confirmed cases of bird flu in Jersey and Guernsey this summer.

Bird flu is spread when an infected bird sheds the virus in its faeces, saliva, or mucus. Other birds then become infected by eating or inhaling the virus.

The UK Health Security Agency says it is primarily a disease of birds and advises that the risk to public health from bird flu is low.

Advice for bird-keepers to minimise the risk includes:

Reducing the contact of domestic birds with wild birds.

Removing any spilled feed, litter and standing water.

Placing foot dips at bird housing or run entrances.

Maintaining a cleaning and disinfecting routine for bird housing, cages, feed stores and pathways leading to and from bird areas.