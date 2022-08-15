Neonatal unit hosts open day to show improvements

Families who have used Jersey's Special Care Baby Unit were invited back over the weekend to see how it has improved.

Anyone who has ever fundraised or supported SCBU or the Maternity Unit in the past were also invited to attend.

The renovation works are part of the refurbishment of the Maternity Unit, which began last year. Those who work on the ward to help families with premature babies say it is now more spacious and calming.

Anne Patterson, Jersey's Neonatal Ward Manager said: "The space gives you privacy and we've taken some of the clinical edges off with the decor and it's a bright space for parents."