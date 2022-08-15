Police appeal after man kicked in face and knocked unconscious in Jersey

Police in Jersey are appealing for information after a man in his thirties was kicked in the face and knocked unconscious.

It happened during what police are calling a 'large disturbance', which involved up to 20 people on Friday 12 August at around 2am in the area of Rue de Funchal, St Helier outside St James’ Wine Bar.

The man required treatment at the General Hospital for a laceration to the nose and split lip.

One of the men involved is described as white, short black hair, stocky build, about 5ft 11in tall wearing a long sleeved smart white shirt, light blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who may have seen this or who has any information is asked to contact police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.