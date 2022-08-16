A scheme that supports bereaved children and young people in Guernsey is hosting its fifth annual trip.

The Sunflower Project is inviting anyone between the ages of eight and 16 who has lost a parent or sibling to take part in the camp in September.

The annual weekend started in 2018 and uses fun activities to explore practical solutions, build confidence and encourage teamwork.

The aim is to reduce the sense of isolation that such a loss can bring.

Denise Ozanne, Project Lead for the service, said: "Every year young people amaze us at how quickly they start to relax, have fun and make friends.

"We never underestimate how much courage it takes to come along to the weekend with people you’ve never met before but the plan ensures everyone feels part of the group from the start.

"One of the aspects the staff notice is how the children in these groups are so kind. There is a real sense of caring for everyone."

The weekend is funded by the Smile for Georgie Foundation, which was started in memory of Georgie Le Prevost - a local woman who died in a road traffic accident in 2017.

The event will be held on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September at the Scouts Headquarters at Les Maingy Activity Centre. For more information or to book a place, contact denise.ozanne@youthcommission.gg.