Car rental prices in the Channel Islands are said to be being driven up by a global issue with vehicle production, linked to the war in Ukraine.

The company TrustFord, which manages the Hertz franchises in the Channel Islands, has released a statement outlining the current situation.

It said: "The impact on production of semi-conductors caused by a number of issues including a significant spike in demand, factory closures, flood and fire has been well documented.

"New vehicle production has been further compounded by the impact of the Ukrainian crisis on the supply chain of parts.

"The knock on effect on shorter supply and increased demand has led to higher cost prices across the automotive industry, including the cost of vehicle rental.

"In an effort to maintain our own rental fleet, the business continues to draw down vehicles from existing stock until the situation improves.

"TrustFord continues to monitor the on-going situation and the knock on impact on pricing and are in close liaison with the TrustFord and Hertz teams on the islands."

Hertz says it's seeing "strong demand" this summer and is advising customers to book as early as possible to make sure there is availability.