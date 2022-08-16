How to contact ITV Channel Television
How to contact ITV in the Channel Islands
Click on the team you want to contact below to find the most appropriate contact details.
If you are based outside of the Channel Islands, you can contact your local ITV News team here.
For all other ITV enquiries, contact our Viewer Services team at: itv.com/viewerservices
You can keep up to date with the latest Channel Islands news by following us on social media:
Twitter: @ITVChannelTV
Facebook: facebook.com/ITVChannelTV
Instagram: itvchanneltv
YouTube: ITV News
Jersey newsdesk
News desk:01534 480523
Email:channelnews@itv.com
Address:ITV Channel TelevisionLe Capelain HouseCastle QuaySt. HelierJerseyJE2 3EH
Guernsey newsdesk
News desk:01481 241882
Email:channelguernsey@itv.com
Address:ITV Channel TelevisionBulwer AvenueSt. SampsonGuernseyGY2 4LA
Advertising
You can find out more about advertising on ITV Channel Television and the ITV Hub here.
Weather pictures
If you would like to send us your weather pictures to use in our programme, email: channelweather@itv.com.