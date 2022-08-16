How to contact ITV Channel Television

Skip to content

Channel Television has been broadcasting in the Channel Islands since 1962, serving more than 170,000 people across Jersey and Guernsey with studios in both islands.

Jersey newsdesk

  • News desk:01534 480523

  • Email:channelnews@itv.com

  • Address:ITV Channel TelevisionLe Capelain HouseCastle QuaySt. HelierJerseyJE2 3EH

Guernsey newsdesk

  • News desk:01481 241882

  • Email:channelguernsey@itv.com

  • Address:ITV Channel TelevisionBulwer AvenueSt. SampsonGuernseyGY2 4LA

Advertising

You can find out more about advertising on ITV Channel Television and the ITV Hub here.

Weather pictures

If you would like to send us your weather pictures to use in our programme, email: channelweather@itv.com.