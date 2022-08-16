The first domestic case of bird flu has been confirmed among some chickens in Alderney.

The outbreak was confirmed by Guernsey's States Vet on Tuesday afternoon (16 August).

Previous cases of avian flu in the island have been among wild birds, rather than those being kept domestically.

One of the owner's chickens was found dead and tested by officials. The result came back positive.

The other birds being kept in the same coop are being culled this afternoon.

Alderney's government issued a warning to bird keepers about the virus in June, saying it is spread through contact with infected birds or their excrement.