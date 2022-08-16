A Guernsey conservation charity is appealing for more sites where trees and hedging can be planted.

Guernsey Trees for Life will be at the West Show this week (17 and 18 August) promoting its schemes.

As part of this, the charity has announced it is extending its schools planting programme into the autumn and winter.

Any school in the Bailiwick can take part in the Trees for Every Class initiative, including ones that have already received trees.

It comes after the charity warned Guernsey's trees are coming under increasing threat from hot weather and invasive pests.

Conservationists say recent dry conditions, combined with invasive diseases, are putting more of the island's native species at risk.