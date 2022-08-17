Guernsey's West Show in pictures

From prize-winning cattle to racing lawnmowers, Guernsey's West Show has returned and aims to have something for everyone.

The show gives farmers the opportunity to show off their prized produce in a whole host of categories.

Despite the weather warnings, everyone stayed dry and the sun was shining for the first day of entertainment on Wednesday 17 August.

The excitement is set to continue tomorrow, as the event enters its second day.

So, what is there to see at the West Show?

Guernsey Bubbles

Guinness World record-winning bubbleologist has been entertaining the crowds with bubble shows.

Chloe Ferguson broke the world record for the largest bubble net and has shown people at the show what she can do with her handmade bubble creations.

Bubbleologist show Credit: ITV Channel Television

Lawn Mower Racing

Think lawn mowers are just for gardens? These small motors have been racing with some brave drivers seeing who can whizz around the track in the fastest time.

Lawn Mower racing Credit: ITV Channel Television

Vintage Tractors

As well as racing motors, the show is displaying vintage tractors for visitors of the show to enjoy.

The tractors range in size and some can even be sat on for the perfect picture opportunity.

Line of vintage tractors at the West Show Credit: ITV Channel Television

The Knights of Nottingham

The Knights of Nottingham have been fighting, jousting and battling it out in a bout between Guernsey and Jersey knights.

Horses galloping around the main arena and knights gathering favours from the fair maidens in the audience drew huge crowds to the main arena.

Knights of Nottingham battling in the main arena Credit: ITV Channel Television

Animal Exhibits

Once the judging is completed, visitors can wander around the animal tents to see the winners in the cattle, goats, sheep and pig categories.

If smaller animals are more your thing, rabbits can be stroked and the accidental zoo can tell you everything you need to know about snakes and other reptiles.

Donkeys outside the animal tents at the West show Credit: ITV Channel Television

Climbing Wall

If you don't have a fear of heights, the climbing wall may be the activity of the day for you.

Scale the wall on the flat section or, for a more challenging route, climb over the angled section to the top of the wall.

Highline climbing wall at the West show Credit: ITV Channel television

Falconry

Owls, falcons and kestrels swoop down on the crowds in a display of birds of prey in the main arena.

Bring your binoculars to see them fly far away and return to the show in an impressive

Owls and kestrels waiting for their turn in the arena. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Food and Craft Tent

In the food and craft tent, there are a variety of cakes and bakes to look at as well as home-grown vegetables and handmade treats.

Craft and Trade Tent Credit: ITV Channel Television

All of these are judged to decide which are the best in their class. Do you think the judges are right?