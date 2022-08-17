Hundreds on waiting list after cancelled rheumatology appointments

Jersey's Interim Associate Medical Director for Medicine has issued an apology to patients who have had their appointments at the Rheumatology Department repeatedly rescheduled.

Staff shortages and sickness are being cited as reasons for the delays in islanders being seen.

One person affected told ITV News they have had their appointment cancelled six times and says they are unsure how their condition is progressing or if they are on the correct medication.

257 number of people on the waiting list

The department treats people with inflammatory arthritis.

Some under its care say it has left them feeling like their conditions are going unmonitored and that there has been a "complete lack of communication."Interim Associate Medical Director for Medicine, Dr Adrian Noon, said: "I would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to patients who have had their appointments for the rheumatology clinic re-scheduled recently. The service, which is usually run by two consultants, has been affected by a vacant consultant post as well as staff absence and sickness. "A locum consultant is currently running the service and I would like to reassure patients that additional clinics are being held at the weekend to mitigate the pressure on the service. "Another locum consultant is also due to arrive in the Island shortly to help run clinics in the short-term while the recruitment process for a permanent consultant continues. "There are currently 257 patients on the waiting list. These patients are triaged according to need with those assessed as "urgent" being seen first. The additional clinics will support a reduction in this waiting list."