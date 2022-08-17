Islanders gearing up for the return of Guernsey's West Show

From vintage tractors to lawn mower racing, a Guernsey tradition that has been taking place for more than 100 years is set to be celebrated with the return of the West Show.

The event gives farmers the opportunity to show off their prize cattle and vegetables, but fun for all the family is also on offer.

There are competitions aplenty, from bean jar to photography.

This year the show will be held over the next two days (17 and 18 August), with fairground attractions and parkour performances just some of the activities people can enjoy.

Entertainment is another important part of the lineup, with live bands playing to audiences.

A full guide of what to expect can be found here.

The doors at L'Eree open at 10am today (17 August) and close at 11pm tomorrow (18 August) and ITV Channel will be keeping you up to date with all the latest.