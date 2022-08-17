Jersey's new Treasury Minister has overturned the decision of his predecessor and accepted all recommendations made in a report on the co-funded payroll scheme.

Deputy Ian Gorst was asked to look again at the recommendations by the Corporate Scrutiny Panel that were previously rejected by Susie Pinel.

The scheme had been introduced to support businesses during the pandemic.

£140 million was paid out overall to more than 4,000 businesses. However, recently some had been asked to pay back funds that were decided to be overclaimed.

That left some businesses facing paying back tens of thousands of pounds that they believed they were entitled to. The recommendations included setting up an appeals process, allow those businesses claiming support to be able to challenge decisions made under the scheme.