Protection zone declared in Jersey as bird flu confirmed

A 'protection zone' has been put in place in St Peter as samples taken from birds which died suddenly at a farm at the weekend have all tested positive for bird flu.

The 18 remaining birds were culled on Tuesday afternoon (16 August).

A 3k protection zone has been declared around the farm, with all keepers within the area required to house birds or keep them isolated from other birds from tonight.

A protection zone has been put in place around the farm in St Peter. Credit: ITV Channel TV

There have been a number of confirmed cases of bird flu in Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney recently, but this is the first outbreak of its kind on a farm during this wave of the disease.The rest of the island falls into a 'surveillance zone', where housing and separation are highly recommended, and a series of other restrictions also apply.

Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, said: “I’m thankful to the farmer in St Peter for contacting the department so quickly at the weekend, and for their cooperation at what must be an incredibly difficult time for them.

“We need the support of keepers across the Island to help reduce the likelihood of bird flu spreading here."

While the housing of birds will be mandatory for those within the protection zone, those in other parts of the Island are strongly recommended to house their birds too, if possible.

Deputy Renouf added: “There’s a real need to prevent wild bird faeces from entering housing or runs, and so it’s important for there to be a solid or impermeable roof overhead. Increased biosecurity measures will also play a key role in preventing the spread of bird flu, and owners should use disinfectant baths for their footwear at the entrance to flock units.”

The protection zone and surveillance zone come into force from midnight (00:01 on Thursday 18 August), but keepers are encouraged to take action immediately, if possible.

Plans are also in place to cull feral hens and cockerels living in the St Peter’s Valley area in order to protect local flocks.

The UK Health Security Agency has said avian influenza is primarily a disease of birds, and advises that the risk to public health from bird flu is low.