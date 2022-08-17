Shortage of carers leaves Jersey facing 'biggest fostering crisis in 10 years'

Jersey is facing its biggest foster care crisis in ten years due to a lack of people coming forward to look after young islanders.

The number of foster carers has dropped from 37 before the pandemic to just 21.

The new Children's Minister is urging people to help change a young person's life, as part of a major island-wide appeal.

The aim is to make islanders aware of the current shortage of foster carers and how they can access more information or apply to help.

Islanders who are 21 and over can apply to be a foster carer, and will be supported financially and emotionally while they are fostering a child.

Carers are needed for:

Emergency care - when children need to be fostered in an emergency, for up to two weeks

Respite care - for specific periods such as weekends or to offer foster carers a rest

Specialist short break - supporting children and families with complex needs, usually for 3 hours in the community, or overnight in their own homes

Short-term foster care - providing care for several weeks up to two years

Long-term foster care - providing a permanent home for a child

Intensive foster care - providing full-time care for a child with high-level needs, with a specialist fee.

There are various fostering opportunities in Jersey, which all come with financial support.

Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Inna Gardiner, said:

"Our children urgently need foster carers. We have not seen a crisis like this in Fostering and Adoption for 10 years, which means that we need your help.

"I would urge any Islanders who can help to change a child's life to get in touch with the fostering team or come along to one of our pop-ups over the summer.

"If you are considering becoming a foster carer, this is the perfect opportunity for you.

Jersey's Children's Minister, Deputy Inna Gardiner Credit: ITV Channel TV

"I know it might seem like an intimidating prospect but there are different types of foster carers each with different time commitments.

"There is also a wealth of support, information, and advice if you choose to become a foster carer.

"I would encourage anyone who has ever thought about becoming a foster carer to get in touch and find out how we can best support you."

Jersey's Fostering and Adoption team is carrying out pop-up events over the coming weeks:

Saturday 20 August, Millbrook Park, 2pm to 5pm

Wednesday 24 August, Amaizin' Adventure Park

Saturday 27 August, Durrell Zoo

Saturday 10 September, PRIDE

Islanders are being invited to come along for an informal chat to learn more about fostering, or drop into Children's Social Care in Liberte House.

Fostering and Adoption Jersey Team Manager, Sarah Wakeham, said:

"When you become a foster carer you become part of the Fostering and Adoption team and we take your wellbeing and development very seriously.

"With this in mind, you will be fully supported in your role with an allocated social worker to offer supervision and guidance and you will also receive ongoing training, as well as financial support.

"As long as you are 21 or over, there is no upper age limit. Anyone who can offer a child a stable, nurturing, and supportive home is encouraged to apply regardless of your marital status, gender, or sexuality."

More information can be found here.