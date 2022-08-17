Visit Jersey CEO Amanda Burns announces departure

Visit Jersey is starting the search for a new CEO after its current boss Amanda Burns announced her departure.

She is due to leave the company in early December to return to the UK and pursue a new opportunity there.

The island's tourism body says her decision to move is "entirely for personal reasons."

Amanda took on the top job at Visit Jersey during the Covid-19 pandemic, having the difficult duty of marketing the island at a time when visitors were not allowed.

Amanda said: “This has been a difficult decision to make. I have loved the job and working with a fantastic team at Visit Jersey and I’ve appreciated the support from the Board during my time.

"We have accomplished a lot together, focusing on our response to the pandemic and developing a marketing strategy to drive demand for the future.”

Visit Jersey's chairperson, Lisa Springate, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Amanda for her commitment and marketing vision over two extremely challenging years for the industry.

"We entirely understand her personal reasons for deciding to return to the UK and wish her all the best with her new role.”

The recruitment process to find her replacement is due to start immediately.