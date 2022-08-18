Home left 'uninhabitable' after fire in Castel property

A home has been left 'uninhabitable' after a fire at a property on Les Genats estate in Guernsey.

The fire service were called just after 5:30pm this evening (18 August) after a 999 caller reported a fire on the first floor of a property.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

The owners of the property were unable to return and have been put in alternative accommodation following the blaze.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire safely and left shortly after 7:00pm.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but it is not being treated as suspicious.